Kim Swee off for month-long QPR stint

National football coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee (left) believes the stint with QPR will be a huge learning curve. ― Bernama file pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — National football coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee will have a month-long immersion in how English club Queen Park Rangers (QPR) run its youth academy.

The former international and national team assistant Brad Maloney will leave for QPR on Tuesday and return on March 8, just in time to select the national team for the 2019 Asia Cup qualification match against North Korea, scheduled to be played at Kim Il-Sung Stadium in Pyongyang on March 28.

“As we all know, the academies over there [England] are run very differently,” said Kim Swee.

“It will be a huge learning curve and an eye-opener for me as I’m keen on seeing what the team does during down time, how they conduct themselves in-between training and matches,” he added.

“We need such exposure with the senior team as learning how to prepare beforehand and what to do after the game is key. I’d love to use some of their methods here in Malaysia,” said the 47-year-old.

Malaysia are in an Asia Cup qualifying campaign where they are in Group B with North Korea, Lebanon and Hong Kong.

Shortly after returning from the stint with QPR, Kim Swee will name the squad for a friendly on March 22, with either Philippines or with a Chinese club from Beijing.

Apart from the frigid weather the players will encounter in Pyongyang, there is the problem of North Korea’s dispiriting isolation which makes visitors feel like zhombies.

However, Kim Swee was unperturbed and confident the national team would do well.

“I believe the boys will be able to handle the game. Acclimatising with the weather would be one of the things to take into account,” he said.

Malaysia’s second Asia Cup qualifying match is against Lebanon on June 13.

There is a possibility Kim Swee will go for another stint to QPR after the match against North Korea.

Meanwhile, FA of Malaysia (FAM) announced that the SEA Games squad, currently coached by German Frank Bernhardt, will play in an Under-22 tournament in Dubai from March 20 to 28.

Malaysia are grouped with Saudi Arabia, China and Jordan. The other group comprises UAE, North Korea, Thailand and Singapore.