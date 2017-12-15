Kim Swee names U-23 squad for S. Korea training

Kim Swee (left) dropped Amierul Hakimi Awang of Terengganu FC II, Sean Eugene Selvaraj of Selangor and Danial Ashraf Abdullah of Kelantan. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — National U-23 squad head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has named 26 players for the two-week centralised training stint in Mokpo, South Korea from Dec 17-30.

It is in preparation for the U-23 AFC Championship 2018 from Jan 9-27 in Jiangsu, China.

“I made this difficult decision after considering all the factors, he said in a statement today referring to the dropping of the three players who sustained injuries during centralised training at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya..

The U-23 squad drew 0-0 with Melaka United in their second friendly at Shah Alam Stadium. They thumped PJ Rangers FC 8-2 in the first friendly at Wisma FAM on Saturday.

The 26 players in the squad include striker Safawi Rasid, midfielder Nor Azam Abdul Azih, defender Adam Nor Azlin and goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli.

The U-23 squad will leave for South Korea on Sunday for training and friendly matches with Mokpo City on Dec 20, Jeonju University on Dec 22 and Jeonju Citizen on Dec 28.

After the three friendly matches, Kim Swee will trim the squad to 23 players before flying to Nanjing, China on Dec 30 for another international friendly match on Jan 5, 2018.

The squad is scheduled to arrive in Changshu on Jan 6 for Group C matches against Iraq on Jan 10 and Jordan on Jan 13, before playing Saudi Arabia in Kunshan on Jan 16.

Malaysia needs to emerge as the top two teams to advance to the quarter-finals on Jan 20, followed by the semi-final on Jan 23 and the final on Jan 27. — Bernama