Kim Swee happy with three points in SEA Games opening match

Datuk Ong Kim Swee says collecting three points in the opening match is more important than scoring more goals as it will boost the players confidence to face the next group match against Singapore. ― Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 ― National SEA Games squad head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee was satisfied with the performance of his charges despite the slim 2-1 victory over Brunei in their opening Group A Kuala Lumpur SEA Games match at the Shah Alam Stadium, last night.

He said collecting three points in the opening match was more important than scoring more goals as it will boost the players confidence to face the next group match against Singapore at the same venue tomorrow.

“The players missed a lot of goal scoring chances as the Brunei players had ‘parked the bus’ which made it even harder for the players to score more goals but I'm happy that we managed to secure three points in the first game,” he told reporters after the match.

In the match, Muhd Safawi Rasid put Malaysia in front as early as the fourth minute before Mohamed Zulkhairy Hady Razali equalised for Brunei in the 12th minute but Adam Nor Azlin turned saviour for Malaysia after heading in the winner in the 60th minute.

Kim Swee also praised the performance of a few newcomers in the squad, especially Muhd Safawi who struck a good understanding with other players although he had only trained together for a few weeks before the start of the SEA Games football competition.

In the meantime, the Melaka-born coach hoped the strikers would manage to sharpen their finishing touches ahead of their second group match against Singapore.

Brunei head coach Kwon Oh Son, meanwhile apologised to the Brunei supporters for the defeat while acknowledging it was due to nervous play.

“The players performed well in tonight's match but they were a little nervous playing before a huge crowd but I'm happy that they managed to stop Malaysia from scoring more goals. On the match against Myanmar on Wednesday, I will not place much expectation on the players but I hope they will put up a stiff competition,” the South Korean coach added.

Earlier, Myanmar defeated Singapore 2-0 in another Group A match at the Selayang Stadium. ― Bernama