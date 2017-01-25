Kim Swee coy over QPR stint

Malaysia’s coach Ong Kim Swee (right) talks to reporters during a news conference on November 25, 2016. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — National coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee does not want to be drawn into discussions about a stint with Queens Park Rangers (QPR) as the matter is still in discussion.

“It’s merely an attachment, which QPR and I are still discussing,” said Kim Swee. “I will most probably go, but nothing has been finalised yet,” he added.

Kim Swee just returned from the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers draw ceremony in Abu Dhabi where Malaysia are drawn in Group B with Lebanon, Hong Kong and North Korea.

After missing out the AFF Cup semifinals last year, the Malaysians have seen their world ranking plummet to 161.

It will be a tricky road to navigate as North Korea are ranked 125, Hong Kong 140 and Lebanon 148.

However Kim Swee feels it’s a different contest as the matches are spread over a year and home advantage will count for a lot. But he is under no illusion the task will be tough.

“If we can get full points from our home games and try to nick three points from one away game we should be in good stead,” said Kim Swee.

“Even though North Korea and Lebanon don’t play a lot of international games, some of their players ply their trade in Europe.

“The (M-League) just started and we need to look at a few more games before deciding who to call up.”

Malaysia have a decent record against Hong Kong — having beaten them twice and drew thrice since 2011.

North Korea beat Malaysia 4-1 in 2000 and the last time Harimau Malaysia were up against Lebanon was 42 years ago, losing 3-1.