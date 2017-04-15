Kian Meng-Pei Jing’s journey ends at Singapore Open

Mixed doubles players Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in action during the Malaysia Masters in the Sibu Indoor Stadium, January 18, 2017. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, April 15 — Malaysia’s second ranked mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing’s journey at the Singapore Open badminton tournament has ended.

The eighth seeded pair were defeated by Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand 21-18, 11-21, 14-21 in their semifinal which lasted 64 minutes.

“We must admit our opponents were more consistent. We somewhat lost ourselves,” Pei Jing to Bernama afterwards.

“We are a little bit disappointed. We have given our best though it is only about 60 to 70 per cent,” she added.

This is the first time the pair who started partnering in 2016 for in the mixed doubles category reached the semifinal stage in the Super Series championship which ends tomorrow.

Asked whether they will come back next year, Pei Jing said : “Yes we will definitely come again.”

Pei Jing noted that they will analyse their performance throughout the tournament which offers total prize money of US$350,000 (RM1.54 million).

In the quarter finals yesterday, the pair had created an upset by defeating fourth seeded Joachim Fischer Nielsen-Christinna Pedersen of Denmark .

As to their next tournament, the World No 10 pair said they will participate in the Badminton Asia Championships 2017 in Wuhan, China which will be held for five days from April 25.

Meanwhile, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai will be meeting either Kim Gi Jung-Shin Seung Chan from South Korea or third seeded Lu Kai-Huang Yaqiong from China in the final. — Bernama