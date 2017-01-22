Kian Meng-Pei Jing win Malaysian Masters mixed double’s title

Mixed doubles players Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in action against Ferdinand Sinarti Surbakti and Cynthia Shara Ayunidha of Indonesia during the Malaysia Masters in the Sibu Indoor Stadium, January 18, 2017. The pair won the mixed doubles title today. — Bernama picSIBU, Jan 22 — Malaysia’s mixed double’s pair Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing beat fellow Malaysian’s Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, 21-17, 21-9 to clinch the title at the Victor Far East Malaysia Masters at the Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

However, the fairy tale run of Malaysia’s young men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani came to an end when Indonesia’s Berry Angriawan-Hardianto Hardianto beat them 21-19, 21-12 in the final.

The women’s doubles title was won by top seeds Jongkolphan Kittitharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand who beat Hong Kong’s Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet 21-17, 21-9 in the final.

In the men’s singles, top seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong emerged victorious after fifth seed Lee Hyun Il of South Korea withdrew in the third set due to an injury in his left eye when the score was 10-9 in favour of Ka Long.

Meanwhile, women’s singles top seed Saina Nehwal of India lived up to her top billing by overcoming Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a closely fought final.

Also present to witness the final were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg, Sarawak Youth, Sports and Solidarity Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong and Badminton Association of Malaysia acting president Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid. — Bernama