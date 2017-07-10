Khairy’s participation an honour for national polo squad, says team manager

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in action with the national polo team at the Royal Selangor Polo Club in Kuala Lumpur July 6, 2017. ¬— Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The participation of Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in the national polo team is considered to be an honour as well as an inspiration for the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017).

Polo team manager Datuk Mohamad Zekri Ibrahim said like the other athletes, Khairy was not accorded any privilege and had to undergo a strict selection process before being selected.

In addition, he said, the strong character and strict discipline of the Rembau Member of Parliament could help the national polo team in terms of moral and team spirit.

“He had been playing polo for a long time and was involved in international matches before becoming a cabinet minister. He had also shown a strong commitment to join in the training in Pekan.

“This week, he had played twice in the Malaysia Open and we noticed that his fitness and performance level enabled him to be in the team for the SEA Games this time,” he said when approached after the balloting for the sport in the 29th SEA Games on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zekri said he was satisfied with the balloting carried and was confident that his team was capable of clinching the gold medal won by Malaysia in the 2007 edition. — Bernama