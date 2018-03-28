Khairy: Youth and Sports Ministry prepared to fund upgrade of Shah Alam stadium

Khairy Jamaluddin said the move to upgrade the stadium should be seen not only benefiting residents in Shah Alam but also the people of Selangor. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, March 28 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is prepared to provide the allocation to upgrade Shah Alam Stadium as a sports tourism hub in the state.

Its Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said the move to upgrade the stadium should be seen not only benefiting residents in Shah Alam but also the people of Selangor.

“I support the call of Shah Alam Umno division chief (Datuk Azhari Shaari) who wanted the stadium to become a sports tourism hub and will provide the allocation.

“Do not ask me why now...as the minister, I am responsible for sports but they (Selangor government) did not ask. When the stadium roof was blown off, I offered fund to repair but they turned it down,” he said when speaking at a Millennials Transformation Town Hall programme here last night.

Khairy addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 participants comprising students, teachers and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama