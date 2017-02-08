Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:06 pm GMT+8

Khairy won’t contest post of FAM president if TMJ accepts candidacy

Wednesday February 8, 2017
Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stressed again that he would not contest the FAM presidency if the Tengku Mahkota of Johor confirms his candidacy. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaYouth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stressed again that he would not contest the FAM presidency if the Tengku Mahkota of Johor confirms his candidacy. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has once again stressed that he would not contest the post of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president if the Tengku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim confirms his candidacy.

However, before withdrawing, Khairy would like to see Tunku Ismail, the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) confirms his candidacy.

“I want to see the confirmation. The nomination form must be filled as has been done by Tan Sri Annuar Musa,” Khairy said at a press conference in conjunction with the ceremony to hand over the Jalur Gemilang to the national contingent heading to the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.

Annuar, who is the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) adviser, was the first to confirm his candidacy to run for FAM president (2017-2021 term), after receiving the confirmation form from the FAM secretary-general on Monday.

Khairy also said the decision of the Cabinet members advising him not to contest, could also change, the outcome. — Bernama

