Khairy to give decision on contesting FAM presidency tomorrow

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says he will only decide tomorrow (February 13, 2017) whether or not to join the contest for the FAM presidency. — File picSANDAKAN, Feb 12 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will meet Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general tomorrow on his candidacy for the president's post .

However, Khairy said he had yet to decide whether to contest or otherwise.

“Probably I will meet FAM secretary-general (Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin) tomorrow because he said the form must be filled.

“Whether I will contest or now, wait and see,” he told a media conference after the Sabah level FitMalaysia programme here today.

Three other names being nominated to helm FAM are Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, former FAM deputy president Tan Sri Annuar Musa and FAM Integrity Committee chairman Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

So far only Annuar, who is also Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president, has confirmed contesting the post in the FAM Congress on March 25.

Previously Khairy had given a statement he would give way to Tunku Ismail if the Tunku Mahkota of Johor contests the post of FAM president but before he withdraws, he would like TMJ to officially confirm his candidacy. — Bernama