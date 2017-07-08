Khairy proves ‘neigh’ sayers wrong

Khairy (left) is the first minister to compete in the SEA Games. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Many scoffed at the suggestion Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin could be selected for the SEA Games.

Well, Khairy proved them wrong after being confirmed as one of the seven-members of the national polo team.

It made him the first minister-sportsman in the region to feature in the biennial games.

Khairy will also wear another hat during the SEA Games as he is the chairman of the organising committee.

His selection received the back of several sports officials.

BA of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who is Khairy’s polo buddy, said the Umno youth leader will understand what Malaysian athletes feel during competition now he is competing in the SEA Games.

“He will be a great example to the athletes. He is a minister but will be on battlefield with them.

“This will be a positive impact.

“He will understand the athletes’ life more and be closer with them. As a polo player myself, I feel proud he has been selected,” he said.

National Sports Council director general, Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail agreed Khairy will understand the struggles of athletes.

“He fight with them and will rise with athletes,” he said.

“He will know the meaning of sacrifices as an athletes.

“This is a major history. His participation will boost the athletes’ determination.”

Meanwhile, OCM president Tunku Imran Ja’afar, who represented the country in squash and cricket, said he was happy Khairy was chosen.

“He trained and practised like any other athletes.

“He had to undergo a selection process like the rest,” he explained.

Another dignitary in the squad is Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu who will compete in the equestrian endurance event.

Chef-de-mission Datuk Marina Chin: “It’s an honour to have young athletes, seasoned campaigners, a minister and a Sultan in our Malaysian contingent.”