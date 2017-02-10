Khairy or proxy will win FAM president’s post, predicts TMJ

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim predicted that Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pictured) would win the FAM presidency. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim expects the fight for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president’s post to be won by Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin or his proxy.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner said it has not crossed his mind to accept the FAM president’s nomination as he was busy scouting for a foreign football club to acquire.

According to an interview which was posted on Johor Southern Tigers Facebook site, Tunku Ismail thought Khairy or his proxy would win the post.

“I don’t have a chance to contest against politicians. I come from a small state, looking after a small club.

“It has not crossed my mind (to accept the nomination) as I am working hard to acquire a football club abroad, maybe in Europe. I am also busy with my duties in Johor,” he said in the Facebook interview posting.

Tunku Ismail, former Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) president, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, former Home Ministry secretary-general, Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat and Khairy were the four names nominated for the FAM president’s post.

However, as at today, only Tan Sri Annuar had confirmed his candidacy for the post when he officially sent in his candidate form.

All candidates have to confirm their candidacy by Monday before a final list of contestants is announced at the FAM Exco meeting on Feb 20. — Bernama