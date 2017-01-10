Khairy: I am so proud of Faiz

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin calls Faiz's magical strike a 'once in a lifetime goal.' — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The 2016 Puskas Award win by Mohd Faiz Subri at Fifa Football Awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, last night, is a proud achievement.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the “magical goal” by Mohd Faiz has become a phenomenon and caught the attention of football fans worldwide as it only happens once in a lifetime.

“I am so proud. Congratulations, Faiz. Once in a lifetime goal,” he said via Twitter.

National striker Mohd Safee Mohd Sali said Mohd Faiz' success proved that Malaysian football possess the quality and are on par with world class players.

“Congratulations! You have proven that local players have the quality. Winning the award is a dream for all football players in the world.

“Being able to be there with world class players and to win an award is just extraordinary.

“I feel proud because you are a player from Malaysia and not from Argentina. I'm sorry Messi,” said Safee in his Facebook entry.

The wonder goal by Mohd Faiz received 59.46 per cent of votes to beat two other candidates, Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil who got 22.86 per cent while female player, Daniuska Rodriguez of Venezuela got 10.01 per cent.

Mohd Faiz scored the 'physics defying goal' via a free kick to help Penang beat Pahang 4-1 in a Super League match on February 16, 2016.

By winning the Puskas Award, Kedah born Mohd Faiz became the first Asian player to win the award for Best Goal Of The Year.

The Puskas Award was named after football legend Ferenc Puskas of Hungary who enjoyed great success with Spanish giants, Real Madrid in the 1950s and 60s.

Puskas Award winners: Cristiano Ronaldo (2009), Hamit Altintop (2010), Neymar (2011), Miroslav Stoch (2012), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2013), James Rodriguez (2014), Wendell Lira (2015) and Mohd Faiz Subri (2016). — Bernama