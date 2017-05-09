Khairy hopes North Korea will assure safety of Harimau Malaya in Pyongyang

File picture shows Harimau Malaya striker Safee (right) foraging outside the Hong Kong penalty box in the international friendly June 6, 2015, at the Shah Alam Stadium. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin hopes North Korea can assure the safety of Harimau Malaya (national squad) who will travel to Pyongyang for the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match on June 8.

“The tension between Malaysia and North Korea may be over but the country (North Korea) is facing several issues involving the outside world.

‘ I hope the match can take place and the national team will return safely. The AFC (Asian Football Confederation) decision has to be followed,” he told reporters after attending a 2017 SEA Games event, here today.

The AFC has announced that Malaysia would play against North Korea in an Asian Cup qualifier on June 8 in Pyongyang after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed that there is ban on travel to North Korea.

Malaysia was scheduled to play against North Korea in Pyongyang on March 28 but the government banned the national team from going there for security reasons. — Bernama