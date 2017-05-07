Khairy confident of gold medals from cycling team in 2017 Sea Games

Malaysia won cycling golds at the last SEA Games, and expects to win more this year. — Bernama pictureBUKIT MERTAJAM, May 7 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is confident that the national cycling squad can contribute gold medals at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur this August.

He said based on the team's excellent form, it would not be impossible for them to do so.

At the SEA Games in Singapore two years ago, Mohd Harrif Salleh won the gold in the road and criterium events while teammate Anuar Manan won the bronze in the road event.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of medals in the cycling events. We are targeting gold in several track events at the velodrome, besides defending the gold in the road event.

"However, the specific target for number of gold medals in cycling remains to be determined, it depends on the events to be contested and those participating," he told reporters after opening the Permatang Pauh Fellowship Ride near here, today. — Bernama