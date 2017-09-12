Khairy challenges Para athletes to surpass 103 gold medal target

Rio Paralympics gold medallist Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli in action at the KL SEA Games. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has challenged the Malaysian contingent competing in the 9th Asean Para Games to overcome the 103 gold-medal target and emerge as the overall champion on home turf.

The target set for the 9th edition hosted by Malaysia from September 17-23, is almost double the 52 gold medals won at the Singapore edition two years ago.

The Youth and Sports Minister said he was confident with the capability of the country’s Elite Athletes with a Disability (EAD) to surpass the 103 gold target which is well above the 52 gold, 58 silver and 37 bronze won in Singapore.

Khairy who handed the “Jalur Gemilang” to representatives of the 16 sports competed in the games, hoped the success of the SEA Games contingent to overcome the 111 gold medal target and go on to win 145 medals to emerge as the overall champion, would serve as an inspiration to the EAD athletes.

The Malaysian contingent comprising 326 athletes and 167 officials would compete in 289 events of the 16 sports listed in the programme, including athletics, chess, archery, cycling, CP football, tenpin bowling and wheelchair basketball.

Khairy also urged Malaysians to come in full force to support the country’s heroes like Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi, Abdul Latif Romly, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, the three gold medal winners at the Rio Paralympics. ― Bernama