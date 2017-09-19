Khairy calls on Malaysians to support national para athletes

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin called on Malaysians to support national athletes competing in the 9th Asean Para Games. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has called on members of the public to come to the venues of the 9th Asean Para Games (APG) to support national athletes in hunting for 103 gold medals.

He said the presence of Malaysian supporters would boost the spirits of the para athletes who have extraordinary strengths when facing their opponents.

“I hope many more (Malaysians) will be able to come to support our contingent. There are venues that can accommodate a lot of spectators such as (the venue for) aquatics.

“(In fact,) many more will come especially this Friday and Saturday,” he said when met at sitting volleyball venue at the Malaysian International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

The ASEAN Para Games, being held until Sept 23, is offering 368 gold medals in 16 sports. A total of 1,421 athletes from 11 countries are taking part in the seven-day sporting event.

Meanwhile, Khairy hoped that the national contingent would be capable of achieving 103 gold medals to emerge second place in the overall standing despite fierce competition.

“I can see that the contingent has achieved its target so far. I hope they will continue to pursue the 103 gold medals… That is enough to come second place,” he said.

As of 6pm, Malaysia came second behind Indonesia after it bagged 31 gold medals, 22 silver and 21 bronze. Indonesia took home 37 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze while Vietnam stood at third place with 18 gold, 24 silver and 17 bronze. — Bernama