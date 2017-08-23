Khairul Hafiz wins gold, cameraman steals show

Khairul Hafiz Jantan is the fastest man in Southeast Asia. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Amidst the successful feat by Khairul Hafiz as the fastest man in Southeast Asia on the track yesterday, spectators were equally amused at the commotion created by the band of cameramen and photographers trying to capture the historic moment.

Among them was Bernama photographer Ahmad Iskandar Kamaruzaman, 31, who stole the hearts of the audience with his determined attempt to chase after the sprinter for that special snap of Khairul Hafiz.

A screengrab of his action shared on Harimau Malaya social website received 8,000 hits and 700 comments from netizens.

Asked about his pursuit of Khairul on the track, Iskandar said he did not want to miss any of best moments which would be part of national and 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games history.

“At that time, I am carrying two cameras and several lenses weighing about 10 to 15kg ...but what crossed my mind then was to get the best picture for my agency,” he said.

Iskandar’s attempt in running backwards to catch up with Khairul who on a victory lap attracted positive comments from netizens who praised him for his determination to get the momentous scene.

Shahrir Rahim said : My children and I saw the scene on tv. The best photographer. It is not easy being a photographer. The athlete runs, they also have to run.

Even Ahmad Iskandar’s peers were awed by his effort which was shared among photographers as well.

Malay Mail photographer Sayuti Zainuddin commended Ahmad Iskandar’s attempt to match Khairul’s pace.

“This is our job to capture the most interesting picture and such moments can happen in a split second,” he said.

Yesterday Khairul Hafiz outrun his traditional competitor Eric Cray with a time of 10.38s. ― Bernama