Khairul Hafiz hopes to become first Asean sprinter to dip below 10 seconds

Khairul Hafiz has a personal best of 10.18s. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKOTA TINGGI, Sept 26 — SEA Games 100m gold medal winner and National 100m record holder Khairul Hafiz Jantan hopes to become the first Asean sprinter to dip below 10 seconds in the 100 metres.

Khairul Hafiz who has a personal best of 10.18s which is also the National 100m record expressed his desire after Japan’s Yoshihide Kiryu managed to clock 9.98 seconds to set a new record (Japan) in the 100m recently.

“Yoshihide’s achievement has inspired and motivated me because there is a new challenge for me when competing abroad and Japan will be hosting the 2020 Olympics. God willing, I will be able to achieve that feat,” he told reporters after receiving the Most Promising Sportsman award at the Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail (SSTMI) awards presentation from Deputy Education Minister Datuk P.Kamalanathan, here today.

Khairul Hafiz who is also known as ‘The Speedy Jantan’ said he was recovering well from his injury that he had suffered during the SEA Games last month and had started training under coach Poad Kassim at SSTMI.

His first attempt at the new target would begin at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia since he had already qualified for the meet.

“My focus now is on the Asian Games. My target is to achieve Rabuan Pit’s achievement at the New Delhi Asian Games back in 1982 – to win the 100m gold,” he said.

Khairul Hafiz said apart from the Asian Games, he was also focusing on qualifying for the Commonwealth Games hosted by Australia at the Gold Coast, on merit.

However, before the two major competitions, Khairul Hafiz is expected to compete in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, London, next March. — Bernama