Kevin Yeap, Heidi Gan bag double gold in 10km swimming

Kevin Yeap Soon Choy during the men's 400m Freestyle final at the 27th SEA Games in Naypyitaw December 14, 2013. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Malaysian swimmers Kevin Yeap Soon Choy and Heidi Gan gave a tremendous performance for double gold medals in the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games men's and women’s 10km open water events today.

Yeap, 28, finished the men's category in style before announcing his retirement.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympian Gan, who competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio games, proved she remains unbeatable for the title by leading the race since lap one.

The other Malaysian swimmers in the same events at the Water Sports Complex in Precinct 6 here were Wong Jun Bin and Angela Chieng Chui Fei.

Each swimmer competes for a total of six laps.

Pingat EMAS ke-5 #TeamMAS dari Kevin Yeap Soon Choy dalam acara 10km 🏊 Renang Perairan Terbuka lelaki! #KitaJuara Tahniah 👏👊🏅 pic.twitter.com/ZkvqOaGwDA — #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) August 18, 2017