Kelantan, T-Team among four M-League teams penalised six points each

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Two Super League teams and two Premier League teams were penalised six points each with immediate effect after failing to complete their respective registration documents as required by the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP).

The four teams penalised were Kelantan and T-Team from the Super League; Perlis and Armed Forces from the Premier League said the FMLLP today.

The due date for registration of documents was December 2016.

FMLLP chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam said a reminder was sent to all the teams dated Jan 27, and the teams were contacted by phone to remind them about the importance of completing the registration process.

Kevin Ramalingam said the second reminder was sent on March 7, and again phone calls were made to remind the teams.

All four teams were found guilty of flouting the registration rules which requires them to provide proof and records of complete salary payments, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) payment, Social Security Organisation (SOSCO) payment and Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB) payments from the years prior to 2017.

“Teams must upload records of salary payment/Outstanding salary, EPF, Socso, Inland Revenue Board to our system,” he told reporters when making the announcement here today.

He said the four teams will be given until May 15 to complete their registration process, failing which, their transfer requests would not be granted.

“Should they (teams) continue to ignore their responsibilities by end of the season (Oct 31), teams may be relegated to a lower division or barred from playing in the M-League,” he said.

Kevin Ramalingam had in the past said since the M-League was a professional league, teams should also be professional in carrying out their duties and responsibilities. — Bernama