Kelantan revive Malaysia Cup hopes with 3-1 win over Kedah

Kelantan player Abou Bakra Al Mel (left) is challenged by Kedah players during the Group C match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru last night. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Kelantan revived their Malaysia Cup quarterfinal hopes by beating defending champion Kedah 3-1 in a Group C match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru, last night.

The win, though did not change Kelantan’s position in the group, threw the race wide open since the former champion managed to draw level on points with first placed Kedah and second placed Melaka United, all on six points, now.

Kelantan, also known as the “The Red Warriors” opened accounts through Margaro Gomis in the 54th minute before Abou Bakr al-Mel struck a brace in the 65th minute and injury time.

Kedah scored their consolation goal through a penalty in the 85th minute through Liridon Krasniqi.

Melaka United also collected three points after beating UiTM FC 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

Felipe De Almeida Souza scored both Melaka United’s goals in the 22nd and 64th minutes while UiTM FC reduced the deficit when Akanni Sunday Wasiu struck in the 46th minute.

Malaysia Cup runner-up Selangor also pulled off a major upset by beating Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 3-2 in a Group D match at the Selayang Stadium.

Selangor’s goals came through Mohd Fairuz Abdul Aziz in the 33rd minute before former skipper Mohd Amri Yahyah struck a brace in the 35th and 90th minutes while JDT replied through Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (55th minute) and substitute Darren Lok (70th minute).

In another Group D match, Sarawak and Terengganu shared the spoils in a scoreless draw at the Petra Jaya Stadium in Kuching.

Group A leader PKNP FC were also in superb form to beat Negeri Sembilan 2-0 at the Proton Stadium in Tanjung Malim when Brazilain import Gilberto Vandenesio struck twice in the 83rd and 90th minutes.

FA Cup runner-up and former Malaysia Cup champion Pahang and T-Team shared the points in a 1-1 draw in another Group A match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu.

In Group B action, PKNS FC and Kuala Lumpur ended their campaign with a scoreless draw at the Shah Alam Stadium while Felda United and Perak also shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang. ― Bernama