Kelantan government pledges to help cash strapped Kafa

KOTA BHARU, Jan 2 — The Kelantan state government has pledged to assist cash strapped Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) to ensure their continued participation in the Malaysian League (M-League).

State Executive Councillor for Local Government, Housing, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Fattah Mahmood said they have been briefed by Kafa about their financial problem.

“We will decide on the amount of financial aid to be disbursed,” he told reporters after a meeting with Kafa at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here, today.

He said the understanding reached between the state government and Kafa will facilitate efforts to keep The Red Warriors (Kelantan) in the M-League.

Meanwhile, Kafa acting president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah said Kafa was facing financial constraints and the state government had pledged to help.

“The state government wants to ensure Kelantan’s participation in the Malaysian League. Let us all pray that something positive will come out of it.”

Kafa will decide whether to remain or withdraw from the M-League this Friday (Jan 6), the last day for the registration of players.

Kafa threatened to withdraw claiming they only had RM800,000 being donation from petty traders compared to the RM15 million needed to run the team. — Bernama