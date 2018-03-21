Kelantan await arrival of former Syrian national coach

Former national coach of Syria Fajr Ibrahim (centre) has been appointed as Kelantan technical director. — Reuters picKOTA BARU, March 21 ― Kelantan acting chief coach, Yusri Che Lah is confident the arrival of the former national coach of Syria, Fajr Ibrahim as Kelantan technical director could bring about the much desired change and a more consistent performance of the Red Warriors in the Malaysia League this season.

Yusri said the enormous experience of Fajr Ibrahim would be very useful to turn around Kelantan after the Red Warriors were eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round last Saturday.

'We hope he could put up more effective strategies to match the other teams,” he said when contacted today.

Yusri, who hails from Perlis said Fajr had been appointed as technical director even though there maybe changes in the coaching team's structure.

“It is up KAFA's management on a reshuffle of the coaches and I am willing to give my full cooperation to Fajr,” he said.

“We have 17 more matches in the Super League and the entry of Fajr as a new family member would be seen as a positive development,” he said.

After five Super League matches, Kelantan are now placed 11th with four points from one win, one draw and three losses. ― Bernama