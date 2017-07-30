Kedah whip Melaka Utd 6-2, UiTM beat Kelantan for first win

Kedah striker Lindon Krasniqi (centre) hemmed in by his Melaka opponents in the Malaysia Cup match at Melaka's Hang Jebat Stadium last night. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Defending Malaysia Cup champion Kedah whipped Melaka United 6-2 at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka to strengthen their position at the top of Group C while UiTM FC scored their first Malaysia Cup win by beating troubled Kelantan 2-0 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam last night.

Kedah took the lead just five minutes after the start through Ahmad Fakri Saarani before Sandro Da Silva added a brace in the 35th and 39th minutes and Muhammad Akram Mahinan made it 4-0 in the 48th minute while two goals in the 77th and 90th minutes from Ken Ilso and Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid completed the rout.

Melaka United scored through Mohd Azinee Taib (21st min) and Muhammad Fauzi Roslan (53rd min).

In another Group C match played at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, UiTM FC added on to Kelantan’s misery after emerging 2-0 winners for their first Malaysia Cup win after four matches.

Import Akanni-Sunday Wasiu was the toast of his team when he struck a brace in the 5th and 45th minutes, although the win failed to change UiTM FC’s position in the group .

Last year’s Malaysia Cup losing finalist Selangor remained at the top of Group D after a 3-2 victory over Terengganu at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

However, it was Terengganu who drew first blood through Ismail Faruqi’s (23rd min) strike before Francis Forkey Doe equalised in the 51st minute while Muhammad Syahmi Safari struck in the 55th minute to give Selangor the lead.

Selangor’s lead did not last long as Terengganu import Tchetche Hermann Brice Kipre Rufino equalised in the 77th minute but Segovia Del Burgo gave Selangor all three points in the final minute of the match.

In another Group D match, Super League leader Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) stayed within striking distance of Selangor with a 2-0 win over Sarawak at the State Stadium in Kuching with goals from Mohamad Ghaddar in the 40th minute and Safiq Rahim in the 75th minute.

In Group A, Negeri Sembilan revived their hopes by moving into second place after a 2-1 win over Pahang at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi with goals in the 10th and 35th minutes from Farderin Kadir and Khairul Anwar Shahrudin while Pahang’s South Korean import Jaewon Heo made it 2-1 in the 87th minute.

PKNP FC head Group A after a memorable 4-1 victory over T-Team at the Proton Stadium in Tanjung Malim in a match that was played in the afternoon.

In Group B matches, Perak collected three points after beating PKNS FC 3-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium while Felda United scored a convincing 4-1 win over Kuala Lumpur at the Selayang Stadium. — Bernama