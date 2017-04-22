Kedah, Terengganu and Negri through to FA Cup semis

Two-time champions Terengganu won 4-1 on penalty kicks against Sarawak at the State Stadium in Kuching to enter the semi-finals . ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Three-time-champions, Kedah are leading three teams in advancing to the semi-finals of the FA Cup competition after their second leg quarter-final matches concluded last night.

Despite losing 0-1 to Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak (PKNP FC) in the return leg at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh tonight, the Red Eagles qualified for the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 6-2.

In the action in Ipoh, the solitary goal was scored by the hosts’ Muhammad Shahrel Fikri in the 10th minute.

Kedah blasted PKNP FC 6-1 in the first leg at the Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar on April 1.

Two-time champions, Negri Sembilan were tied to a goalless draw with Sabah in the return match at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi but progressed to the semi-finals on an aggregate score of 1-0.

Negri Sembilan edged Sabah 1-0 in the first leg at Likas Stadium on April 1.

Both teams were tied 1-1 at full time with goals coming from Issey Nakajima-Farran for Terengganu in the 9th minute before Demerson Bruno Costa equalised for Sarawak in the 80th minute.

For the record, both teams also drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu on April 1.

FA Cup defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will meet Pahang in the second leg quarter-finals at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Sunday for the last semi-final slot.

Pahang defeated JDT 3-1 in the first leg at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan on April 1.

Kedah are scheduled to meet Terengganu while Negri Sembilan will meet the winners of the Pahang-JDT clash in the semi-finals which would be played on a home and away format.

The FA Cup final is scheduled to be held at Shah Alam Stadium on May 20. ― Bernama