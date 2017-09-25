Kedah lead four teams to Malaysia Cup semi-finals

Kedah player Mohd Rizal Ghazali (left) in action against Selangor player Veenod Subramaniam during the Malaysia Cup 2017 quarter-finals match in Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar, September 24, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Defending champions Kedah have advanced to the semi-finals of Malaysia Cup after the second quarter-final match last night.

Kedah, who are gunning for their sixth Malaysia Cup title edged Selangor 1-0 in the second quarter-finals at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar to progress with a 4-2 aggregate.

The solitary goal was scored by Brazillian Sandro da silva Mendonca via a penalty in the 29th minute.

In the first quarter-final match on Sept 15, Kedah overpowered Selangor 3-2 at Selayang Stadium.

Seven-time champions, Perak crushed Pahang 4-0 at Perak Stadium in Ipoh to qualify with a 5-3 aggregate.

Perak who lost 1-3 to Pahang in the first quarter-finals at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan on Sept 16 began the goal galore in the second minute by Brazillian Jose da Silva Filho who netted again in the 63rd minute.

D.Kenny Pallraj put the hosts three goals up in the 77th minute while Mohd Nazrin Nawi made 4-0 in the 90th minute.

At Shah Alam Stadium, Felda United beat Premier League side PKNP FC 4-1 to qualify on a 5-4 aggregate.

Felda United lost 1-3 to PKNP FC in the first match at Perak Stadium on Sept 15.

In the match tonight, Felda United were shocked by import Kim Hyeon Woo in the eighth minute before replying with three goals in a 10-minute spell via Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor in the 35th and 44th minutes as well as Nigerian import, Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi in the 37th minute.

Zah Rahan Krangar put in the last goal in the 47th minute for Felda United.

Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were held to a 1-1 draw with Melaka United at Larkin Stadium in the second quarter-finals but went through with a 5-2 aggregate.

JDT opened the score via Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor in the 20th minute before Felipe de Almeida Souza equalised for Melaka United in the 43rd minute.

JDT beat Melaka United 4-1 in the first quarter-final at Hang Jebat Stadium on Sept 15. — Bernama