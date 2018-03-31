Kedah Football Association heeded all views on Marcote, says Ahmad Bashah

Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah said the Kedah Football Association (KFA) management has taken into account the views of all parties before making a decision to rest head coach Ramon Marcote. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, March 31 — The Kedah Football Association (KFA) management has taken into account the views of all parties before making a decision to rest head coach Ramon Marcote.

KFA president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah hoped all parties would trust the KFA management to carry out a little reshuffling to help revive the Red Eagles.

“The decision to rest Marcote is not the decision of the KFA management alone because we take into consideration the views of players and fans, as well. After the discussion, we (KFA) feel the best decision for the team is to rest Marcote.

“We are not throwing him (Marcote) out of the team and maybe after this, he will become head coach again.

“For now, Marcote has been given a new role as KFA Football Development head coach to help give advice for the development of the team and football,” he said after officiating the ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ programme here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Bashah, who is also Kedah Mentri Besar, said the KFA management had given Mohd Nidzam Adzha Yusof an opportunity to become the acting Kedah head coach to guide the team to win the championships in the Malaysian league this season. — Bernama