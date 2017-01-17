Karlovic triumphs in record 84-game marathon at Aussie Open

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic (pic) celebrates winning match point in his Men's singles first round match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 17 ― Ivo Karlovic smashed a jaw-dropping 75 aces as he beat Horacio Zeballos in a record, 84-game marathon which stretched more than five hours at the Australian Open today.

The Croatian serving specialist yelled in delight and pranced around the court as he finally sealed victory 6-7 (6/8), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20 on an outer court at Melbourne Park.

The match beat the Australian Open's previous tiebreak-era record of 83 games, set in Andy Roddick's defeat of Younes El Aynaoui in 2003.

At five hours 15 minutes, it was one of the longest matches in the tournament's history, although still short of the five hours, 53 minutes set in the 2012 men's final.

The denouement, when it finally came, was almost comical as an exhausted Karlovic chipped a hopeful lob over Zeballos, only for the Argentine to send a wayward forehand rocketing out of the court.

The 6ft 11ins (2.11m) Karlovic already holds the record for aces on tour after surpassing Goran Ivanisevic's career total of 10,237 in 2015.

Today's first-round match carried echoes of John Isner and Nicolas Mahut's epic encounter at 2010 Wimbledon, the longest match in tennis history.

After 11 hours, five minutes of play that stretched over three days, and a total of 183 games, Isner triumphed 70-68 in the final set. ― AFP