Kane only has eyes for trophies with Spurs

Tottenham’s Harry Kane scores their third goal in the match against Bournemouth at White Hart Lane, April 15, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, April 15 ― Harry Kane said team honours rather than individual achievements were his focus after reaching a new personal milestone in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 victory over Bournemouth today.

Kane scored his 20th goal of the Premier League campaign and created one for Son Heung-Min as Spurs romped to a second successive 4-0 win following last weekend’s stroll against Watford.

He has now reached the 20-goal mark in three successive top-flight seasons -- the first Spurs player to do so since Jimmy Greaves between 1966 and 1969.

“It’s good to be consistent as a striker,” Kane told BT Sport. “I want to do that year in, year out. We’ve still got plenty to do this season, so I don’t want to think about it.”

Kane scored in the 48th minute, beating Simon Francis with a neat turn before crashing a low shot past Artur Boruc.

It was his first goal since he made his return from a four-week lay-off with ankle ligament damage and left him three goals below Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the scoring chart.

“It was great to be back out there,” Kane said. “I missed being out there. The guys have been winning comfortably and I had to put in a good shift.”

Mousa Dembele, with the opener, and substitute Vincent Janssen, from a stoppage-time corner, were also on target for Tottenham.

It was Spurs’ seventh successive league win -- something they last achieved in 1967 -- and left them four points below leaders Chelsea, who visit Manchester United tomorrow.

“Sometimes it’s good to play first,” Kane said. “We’ve got the three points and we can enjoy the Easter weekend.”

Spurs also face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend. ― AFP