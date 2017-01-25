Kalou announces international retirement after Ivorian exit

Hertha Berlin’s goal scorer Salomon Kalou celebrates his goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during their Bundesliga match at Berlin Olympiastadion, November 4, 2016. — Reuters picOYEM (Gabon), Jan 25 ― Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou announced his retirement from international football after the reigning champions were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations yesterday.

“I am 31, this is my sixth Africa Cup of Nations. I have been to a final and won another,” said the 31-year-old after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in Oyem condemned the Elephants to a group-stage exit.

“This time things did not go so well. There are young players like (Franck) Kessie, (Wilfried) Zaha... I think they are the future of Ivorian football and I wish them god luck.”

Kalou won the man of the match award but it was Rachid Alioui who scored the only goal of the game for a Morocco side coached by Herve Renard, the mastermind of the Ivory Coast’s 2015 triumph.

Former Chelsea player Kalou, now with Hertha Berlin, won his first cap in 2007 and has played for his country 89 times altogether. ― AFP