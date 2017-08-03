Kah Mun-Khe Wei cruise into last eight at New Zealand Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Vivian Hoo Kah Mun/Woon Khe Wei continued their smashing performance by advancing to the quarterfinals of the New Zealand Open Grand Prix Gold Badminton Tournament in Auckland, today.

The top seeds only took 22 minutes to send the host pair of Daniella Tahuri/Xie Yongshi packing by securing a 21-12, 21-10 win in a second round match held at the North Shore Events Centre, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfbadminton.com.

Another national women’s doubles pair, Joyce Choong Wai Chi/Goh Yea Ching also made it to the next round in the US$120,000 (RM513,658) after defeating another pair from the host country, Alyssa Tagle/Jacqueline Yu 21-14, 21-5.

National men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi also put up a splendid performance by edging Kevin Dennerly-Minturn/Samuel Ho of New Zealand 21-13, 21-6 in their second round match.

In the women’s singles competition, Ho Yen Mei who was the only Malaysian remaining in the competition pulled off a surprise by defeating eighth seed Yulia Yosephin Susanto of Indonesia 21-13, 21-16.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian men’s doubles pair who are not under the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) fold, Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub/Ooi Zi Heng decided to concede a walkover against He Jiting/Tan Qiang of China after one of them sustained an injury.

The Chinese pair had won the first game 21-16 and leading the second 15-11 when the Malaysian pair decided to retire.

Malaysia’s challenge in the men’s singles and mixed doubles events fizzled out after Chong Wei Feng, the ninth seed, lost 15-21, 10-21 to top seed Wang Tzu Wei of Taiwan and Chan Peng Soon/Cheah Yee See were upset 21-12, 15-21, 19-21 by Indonesian qualifiers Riky Widianto/Richi Puspita Dili in the second round match. — Bernama