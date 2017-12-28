Kafa to test out Brazilian imports after failing to sign Marko Simic

The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) has turned its attention to Brazilian import players to shore up Kelantan’s attack for next season. ― Malay Mail picKOTA BARU, Dec 28 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) has turned its attention to Brazilian import players to shore up Kelantan’s attack for next season, after failing to secure the services of former Melaka United striker, Marko Simic.

“What’s certain is, the Brazilian players have a better record than Marko Simic,” Kafa president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan told reporters, here, today.

She said two Brazilians, Cesar Augusto and Bruno Lopes, would arrive before Jan 1 for evaluation and contract negotiations.

According to Bibi Ramjani, both players had experience of playing in the Asean region, with Augusto formerly playing for Yangon United in the Myanmar National League, and Lopes for Persija Jakarta in the Indonesian Super League.

Meanwhile, she said Kafa had released players Abou Bakr Al-Mel and Seydi L Imam from the squad.

“Abou Bakr has already joined a team in his home country, Lebanon, while Syedi is still looking for another team,” she said, adding that Kelantan had yet to meet their quota for import players, and were still negotiating with several players to fill the spots. — Bernama