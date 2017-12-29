KAFA signs Brazilian striker for more bite up front

KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) today signed a contract with Bruno Lopez, the former import striker of Persija Jakarta of Indonesia, to boost the frontline of The Red Warriors next season.

KAFA president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said the player from Brazil would be tasked with leading the attack of squad.

“We agree to sign up the 31-year-old player for one season to support local and other import players,” she told reporters after a KAFA gathering for players, District Football Associations, and supporters at her residence here today.

Bruno Lopez is the fourth import player to join Kelantan after French midfielder Margaro Gomis, defender Cassio Francisco de Jesus of Brazil and former UiTM FC midfielder, Do Dong-hyun (South Korea).

Bibi Ramjani said the latest import player was chosen on his impressive record in the Indonesian League. — Bernama