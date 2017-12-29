Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

KAFA signs Brazilian striker for more bite up front

Friday December 29, 2017
09:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gunman kills seven outside Coptic church in Cairo suburbGunman kills seven outside Coptic church in Cairo suburb

The Edit: In Paris, migrant artists craft new futureThe Edit: In Paris, migrant artists craft new future

Arctic wave sends US Northeast and Midwest into deep freezeArctic wave sends US Northeast and Midwest into deep freeze

Sevilla appoint Vincenzo Montella as new managerSevilla appoint Vincenzo Montella as new manager

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) today signed a contract with Bruno Lopez, the former import striker of Persija Jakarta of Indonesia, to boost the frontline of The Red Warriors next season.

KAFA president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said the player from Brazil would be tasked with leading the attack of squad.

“We agree to sign up the 31-year-old player for one season to support local and other import players,” she told reporters after a KAFA gathering for players, District Football Associations, and supporters at her residence here today.

Bruno Lopez is the fourth import player to join Kelantan after French midfielder Margaro Gomis, defender Cassio Francisco de Jesus of Brazil and former UiTM FC midfielder, Do Dong-hyun (South Korea).

Bibi Ramjani said the latest import player was chosen on his impressive record in the Indonesian League. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline