Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Sports

Kafa appoints Sathit Bensoh Kelantan head coach

Thursday December 7, 2017
08:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

FAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach VingadaFAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach Vingada

Mata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absenceMata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absence

The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hopeThe Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hope

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Dec 7 — Kelantan acting head coach Sathit Bensoh has been appointed as head coach of the The Red Warriors (TRW) squad for the Malaysian League (M-League) next season.

Kelantan Football Association president (Kafa) Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said Sathit will be assisted by former Felcra FC head coach Yusri Che Lah.

“We give Sathit Bensoh a chance to prove himself. He promised to deliver in three or four games and if he failed, he would be willing to resign,” she said when contacted, here today.

Accordingly, Kafa decided against hiring Thomas Trucha from Czech Republic as head coach. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline