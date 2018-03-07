KAFA appeals for reduced fine

KOTA BARU, March 7 — The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) plans to appeal to Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) to reduce the RM1.5 million penalty imposed on the association.

KAFA president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said the appeal would be filed soon.

“The amount of the fine is very big for us, especially when the financial state of the association is unstable,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

News reports today said Kelantan were among four Super League teams fined RM1.5 million each after failing to complete their Malaysia League (M-League) registration process for this season.

The other three Super League team penalised were Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and PKNS FC, while six Premier League teams – Sarawak, Penang, Kuantan FA, PDRM, MIFA and UKM FC were fined RM500,000 each for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Indian Football Association President (MIFA) president Senator Datuk T. Mohan questioned the rationale behind FMLLP imposing such stern action on teams who failed to complete player registration.

He said the fine of RM500,000 imposed was unreasonable, as the FMLLP itself had yet to fulfill its promise of paying RM1 million to each team competing in the Second Division.

Mohan also urged the FMLLP to act fairly by clarifying the relevant regulations before imposing such fines, especially against teams like MIFA, which were running on relatively low budgets.

“We had completed the registration, we were only delayed in sending in the documents... We will appeal to the FMLLP. If they (FMLLP) are only interested in issuing fines all the time, I think its useless for us to form a squad, because most of the teams are still facing financial problems,” he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur today. — Bernama