Sports

Juventus poised to sign AC Milan full back De Sciglio

Wednesday July 19, 2017
06:39 PM GMT+8

Juventus fans eat fish and chips outside the National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff before the Champions League match in Wales, June 4, 2017. — Reuters picJuventus fans eat fish and chips outside the National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff before the Champions League match in Wales, June 4, 2017. — Reuters picMILAN, July 19 — AC Milan full back Mattia De Sciglio is undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of a potential move to the Turin-based club, the Italian champions said today (www.juventus.com).

The 24-year-old Italy international, who has been capped 31 times, was expected to join Juventus for a fee of around €12 million (RM59.3 million), according to Italian media.

The proposed move would be the first in the career of the AC Milan youth product, who made his professional debut in 2011 and has 110 league appearances for the club. — Reuters

