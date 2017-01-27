Juventus consult lawyers after mafia link claims

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (left) was reported to have met with ultra leader Rocco Dominello, who was arrested for association with the 'Ndrangheta. — AFP picMILAN, Jan 27 — Juventus are consulting lawyers to protect the club's “honour and integrity” after a newspaper report linked club officials to hardline ultra-fans with organised crime connections via a ticket touting scam.

A report in Rome based daily Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper yesterday claimed Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had met with ultra leader Rocco Dominello, who was arrested for association with the 'Ndrangheta.

The report claimed the Calabrian mafia organisation infiltrated groups of ultra fans who follow the club, touting tickets supplied by Juventus for profit.

Dominello, reportedly introduced to Agnelli by another former ultra leader, was discovered to have links with the 'Ndrangheta during an investigation into several Turin-based families with links to the southern Italian criminal syndicate.

Juventus vehemently denied the claims surrounding Agnelli in a statement which said: “In light of certain articles published in recent days, Juventus Football Club and President Andrea Agnelli have entrusted the protection of their honour and integrity to lawyers.

“It is noted the Turin public prosecutor has recently concluded an investigation into certain families considered to belong to the 'Ndrangheta, who have been charged with criminal behaviour and the attempted infiltration of some of the activities of Juventus Football Club.

“It was also noted that no employee or affiliate has been investigated in criminal court. It is also noted that... the club has always co-operated by maintaining strict confidentiality to maintain the secrecy of the investigation.”

Juventus, bidding for a record sixth consecutive Serie A title, sit top of the Italian championship with a one-point lead on Roma ahead of Sunday's visit to Sassuolo. — AFP