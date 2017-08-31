Juve new-signing Hoewedes, still a Schalke fan

Schalke 04’s Benedikt Hoewedes is seen here tackling Hertha Berlin’s Salomon Kalou (left) during the Bundesliga first division match in Gelsenkirchen October 18, 2014. — Reuters picBERLIN, Aug 31 — Germany’s World Cup winner Benedikt Hoewedes describes his new club Juventus as one of the world’s best, but he is still a Schalke fan at heart, despite his hasty exit.

The Italian champions have signed Hoewedes on loan for €3.5 million (RM17.8 million) with an option to buy Hoewedes outright for 13 million euros which will be automatically activated if he makes 25 appearances for his new club.

“This is a great day for me, Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” enthused Hoewedes, who is expected to replace Leonardo Bonucci, following his shock sale to AC Milan last month.

However, Hoewedes’ sharp exit from Schalke, the club he joined as a 12-year-old, has clearly left a mark.

“I go as a player, but I remain a fan,” Hoewedes told German magazine Kicker after 16 years and 240 Bundesliga appearances for the Gelsenkirchen-based club.

“If someone had asked me four weeks ago whether I’d be moving abroad in this transfer window, I’d have said they were crazy.

“Now it’s reality and I have to admit I am still somewhat speechless.”

Having been Schalke’s club skipper since 2011, the 29-year-old was suddenly stripped of the captaincy by new coach Domenico Tedesco—who is just two years his senior—and left on the bench for the Royal Blues’ first two league games this season.

“The club has been a part of my life as a fan, youth player and a professional, which I trusted unconditionally,” explained Hoewedes.

“That trust has been tested on several occasions in the last few weeks. The captaincy was only a part of that.”

Tedesco praised Hoewedes for his professional attitude, but it is clear the pair do not see eye-to-eye.

“Those who want to travel should not be stopped,” said Tedesco over Hoewedes departure, but the centre-back countered on Twitter that “travellers can be stopped from leaving, if that is what you want”.

The German club could no longer guarantee Hoewedes the first-team football he needs to ensure he is part of Germany’s squad for next year’s World Cup.

Joachim Loew, Germany’s head coach, welcomed Hoewedes’ move and the centre-back could face the Czech Republic in Friday’s World Cup 2018 qualifier in Prague with the Germans on the verge of booking a berth.

“I’m really pleased for Beni. Juve have twice reached the Champions League final and they are always at the front in their league,” said Loew.

“At Schalke, they have a coach who does not have him as part of his plans.

“He will still be an option for us, we know what he can do,” Loew said when asked if playing abroad would harm Hoewedes’ chances of making the World Cup squad. — AFP