Just a bronze for Malaysia on third day of taekwondo

Monday August 28, 2017
06:39 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 Aug — Malaysia won just a bronze on the third day of taekwondo in the Kuala SEA Games at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Jasmin Nabila Sukardi picked up the medal in the women’s  kyorugi below 53kg category after losing 15-5 in the semifinals to Indonesia’s Mariska Halinda who went on to win the gold.

Mariska, who is also the defending champion, beat Aragon Rhezie Canama of the Philippines 9-4 in the final.

“I was up against the defending champion and it was difficult for me because she was way much taller. Anyway I gave it my all and am happy to be able to get on the podium,” Jasmin said afterwards.

Sixteen gold are on offer in taekwondo which concludes tomorrow where four are at stake.

Malaysia’s haul so far is three gold, two silver and three bronze. In the last edition in Singapore two years ago, Malaysia’s haul was three silver and three bronze. — Bernama

