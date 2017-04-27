Junior athletes’ success shows there’s enough promising talent, says Khairy

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V (centre) flanked by Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (left) and Datuk M Saravanan at the National Sports Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur April 26, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The resounding success by national junior athletes at several local and international championships in 2016 proves Malaysia is not short of second echelon athletes.

Citing the achievements during the 2016 Sukma hosted by Sarawak, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said national junior athletes had shown their mettle by cracking six national records and setting 57 new Games records.

“At regional and global level, our national junior athletes emerged overall champion at the Southeast Asian Athletics Championships (SYAC) 2016 with a haul of 13 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals followed by the success of silat, wushu, diving and squash players,” he said.

Khairy was speaking at the 2016 National Sports Awards Ceremony at a leading hotel here tonight.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V graced the event. — Bernama