Jun Hoong’s win pride of nation, Perak, says Zambry

SUNGKAI, July 20 — The success of national diver Cheong Jun Hoong in winning a gold medal at the FINA World Aquatic Championships is the nation’s pride in general and specifically the state of Perak, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He congratulated Jun Hoong, 27, who is a Perak-born, on behalf of the state government.

“We congratulate her and wish her more successes in the future to boost the nation’s image,” he told reporters after opening the Mahabbah Eidul Fitri Carnival with Islamic religious institutions in Perak and staff of Felda at the Saidina Uthman Ibnu Affan Mosque, Felda Besout 3 here today.

Jun Hoong won the goal medal after collecting 397.50 points to beat Si Yajie of China who won the silver medal with 396.00 points, while Rio Olympics champion Ren Qian (China) won the bronze medal (391.95 points).

At the Rio Olympics , Jun Hoong won the silver medal with Pandelela Rinong Pamg in the women’s 10 metre synchronised event. — Bernama