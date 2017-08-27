Jun Hoong to focus on recovery

Malaysia's divers Ooi Tze Liang (left) and Cheong Jun Hoong (right) show off their gold medals after winning the 10M Men Platform and 1M Springboard finals respectively during the 29th SEA Games at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today. — BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — World champion Cheong Jun Hoong wants to focus on recovering from her injuries after landing Malaysia’s fourth gold in the diving competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil today .

Jun Hoong, who was fielded for just one event, in the women’s individual 1m spring board, received roaring cheers from the full-house crowd throughout her dives which gave her 268.55 points overall.

“I am going to focus on my recovery because only with a ship-shape body can I move forward. This is the only event I’m doing so that after this I can have some rest,” she said.

Jun Hoong created history after becoming the first ever Malaysian athlete to secure the gold medal at the International Swimming Federation (Fina) World Championships in Budapest last month.

The 27-year-old Perakian scored 397.50 points in the women’s 10m platform individual to clinch the gold.

Former world champion, Si Yajie of China, grabbed the silver medal with 396.00 points, while her fellow teammate, Ren Qian, who is the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist, had to settle for bronze medal after amassing 391.95 points.

However, Jun Hoong suffered back injuries in Budapest and is going through the recovery process so as not to aggravate the situation. That is why she was only fielded for one event in the KL Games and also to give the newcomers more exposure.

In today’s action, Jun Hoong scored 55.20, 49.45, 45.60, 55.90 and 62.40 points. Teammate Jasmine Lai Pui Yee, a late replacement for injured Nur Dhabitah Sabri, took the silver

“The call up took me by surprise but I remained calm. The home fans were awesome,” said Jasmine, who will be in the 3m spring board mixed synchronised with partner Muhammad Syafiq Putih up next.

Meanwhile, Chew Yiwei missed out on the gold medal in the men’s individual 10m platform because of a bad fourth dive.

“I messed up one dive. I think I lost a little focus there (at fourth dive),” said Chew who collected 412.75 points and had to be satisfied with the silver.

Compatriot Ooi Tze Liang collected 442.65 points to clinch the gold while the bronze was won by Singampore’s Jonathan Chang Fan Keng (367.90 points).

As for Tze Liang, he said his teammates posed a bigger challenge to him than the competitors from the other countries.

“This is the last time I am competing in the platform event. After this it will be the 1m and 3m springboard,” he said, adding that it was coach Yang Zhuliang’s strategy for next year’s Commonwealth Games and the Asian Game. — Bernama