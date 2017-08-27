Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jun Hoong bags gold in 1m springboard

Sunday August 27, 2017
07:07 PM GMT+8

Malaysian divers Cheong Jun Hoong (right) and Jasmine Lai Pui Yee (left) showing off their gold and silver medals after the 1M Springboard Women final during the 29th SEA Games at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama picMalaysian divers Cheong Jun Hoong (right) and Jasmine Lai Pui Yee (left) showing off their gold and silver medals after the 1M Springboard Women final during the 29th SEA Games at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia’s world champion diver Cheong Jun Hoong delivered the  gold medal in the women’s 1m springboard competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the National Aquatic Centre here today.

The 27-year-old  stunned the judges with her beautiful dives to collect a total of 268.55 points to top the event.

The Perak- born diver posted 55.20, 49.45, 45.60, 55.90 and 62.40 points in the five-round event.

Meanwhile, national diver Jasmine Lai Pui Yee who was a late replacement for Nur Dhabitah Sabri took the silver after accumulating 233.00 points.

Vietnam’s Ngo Phuong Mai collected 207.80 points to secure the bronze for her contingent. — Bernama

