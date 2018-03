Jun Hoong-Pandelela strike World Series silver

Jun Hoong (left) and Pandelela maintain their consistent performance with another podium finish. — Malay Mail file picPETALING JAYA, March 9 — Malaysian divers Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong lived up to expectations by winning silver in the women’s 10m platform synchro during the Beijing leg of the World Series today.

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallists secured the medal with a five-dive total of 312.24 points.

Gold went to favourites Zhang Jiaqi-Zhang Minjie of China with 368.22 total points while Malaysia’s Commonwealth Games rivals Taneka Kovchenko-Melissa Wu (299.46) of Australia clinched bronze.