Jun Hao stuns Hong Kong’s Hu Yun at Thailand Masters

Friday January 12, 2018
11:29 PM GMT+8

Jun Hao pulled off a major suprise by defeating veteran player, the fourth seed Hu Yun of Hong Kong, winning in 21-15, 20-22 and 21-7 in the quarter-finals match. — File picJun Hao pulled off a major suprise by defeating veteran player, the fourth seed Hu Yun of Hong Kong, winning in 21-15, 20-22 and 21-7 in the quarter-finals match. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, January 12 — National junior shuttler, Leong Jun Hao continued his smashing run by advancing to the semi-finals in the Thailand Masters Badminton Tournament held at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

The unseeded Malaysian player who came from the qualifying round, pulled off a major suprise by defeating veteran player, the fourth seed Hu Yun of Hong Kong, winning in 21-15, 20-22 and 21-7 in the quarter-finals match, said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfbadminton.com

Jun Hao will take on Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the last four, tomorrow after the Thai player defeated Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia;21-14 and 21-13 in another quarter-finals match.

Former national shuttler, Liew Daren also moved to the semi-finals by edging Suppanyu Avihingsanon of Thailand; winning in 21-15 and 21-18.

Rio Olympics silver medallist, Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong, the third seed, also progressed to the last four by dislodging Supak Jomkoh/Pakin Kuna-Anuvit of Thailand;25-23 and 21-16 in the men’s doubles. — Bernama

