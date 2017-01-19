Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:45 am GMT+8

Johor DT appoint Benjamin Mora as new coach

Thursday January 19, 2017
07:26 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — In the latest entry posted on Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) Facebook fanpage (Johor Southern Tigers), its sports director Alistair Edwards confirmed yesterday that JDT II head coach Benjamin Mora has been appointed as the new JDT head coach.

He revealed that the Mexican had spent one month at Spanish Club, Atletico Madrid, during the off season as part of latter's professional development to prepare him for the new role.

“JDT II is not only a development focus for players but also for the coaches and Benjamin Mora in the time he has been at JDT has shown that on a low budget he has been able to get JDT II to play in line with JDT's philosophy,” Edwards added.

Johor Darul Ta’zim IV head coach Mohd Hamzani Omar, who is also a former Johor player, replaced Mora as the new JDT II head coach. — Bernama

