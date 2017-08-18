Johari: Set up more archery clubs in Malaysian schools

Datuk Seri Johari Baharom said the national archery squad have the potential to deliver another two more gold medals in archery events which would be held from tomorrow to August 22. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The National Archery Association of Malaysia (NAAM) will cooperate with the Education Ministry to establish more archery clubs at school level.

Its president, Datuk Seri Johari Baharom said the move was aimed at producing more national archers among youths in future.

“We want to focus on archery and will call on the relevant parties to organise programmes in the form of workshops and training for youths.

“Through such activities, we could unearth potential archers to take over from the present athletes,” he told reporters after presenting medals to winners of the mixed team compound event at the National Sport Council’s synthetic turf arena here today.

The Deputy Defence Minister also said the national archery squad have the potential to deliver another two more gold medals in archery events which would be held from tomorrow to August 22. — Bernama