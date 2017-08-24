Jinq En eyes gold medal in 100m breaststroke

Phee Jinq En (right) has progressed into the finals of the SEA Games swimming competition. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Phee Jinq En was among the field of Malaysian swimmers who progressed into the finals of the SEA Games swimming competition after their heats this morning.

Jinq En clocked a time of 1 minute 10.41 seconds to finish first overall out of 10 swimmers in the women's 100m breaststroke heats.

It is the same event in which she won a gold medal in the last meet with a record time of 1:10.47s at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

Malaysia's Erika Kong Chia Chia also progressed into the final with a time of 1:12.08s that placed her fifth overall at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

In the women's 200m individual medley, Nadia Adrianna Redza qualified in 8th place in a time of 2:26.20s while Angela Chieng Chui Fei would compete in the women's 800m freestyle.

In the men's 200m individual medley heats, Lim Ching Hwang finished in second place with a time of 2:06.82s to book her spot in the finals session.

Tern Jian Han also qualified for the finals in the men's 100m backstroke after recording a time of 1:01.00s to finish in 7th place in the heats.

Kerth Lim Kit Sern will go head to head with Singapore's swimming star, Joseph Schooling in the men's 100m freestyle final.

Kerth clocked a time of 51.30s to finish at fourth place while Schooling finished as the fastest qualifier with a time of 49.58s in the heats.

Meanwhile, the national quartet will feature in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final. ― Bernama