Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Jinq En delivers gold as promised, sets new Games record

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris and Sabrina Bahari

Thursday August 24, 2017
08:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zlatan is back! Ibrahimovic inks one-year Man United dealZlatan is back! Ibrahimovic inks one-year Man United deal

Crowds flock to winter sports events at SEA GamesCrowds flock to winter sports events at SEA Games

Sultan dares Khairy, national polo team to take on JohorSultan dares Khairy, national polo team to take on Johor

Hopes fading for missing US sailors as search continuesHopes fading for missing US sailors as search continues

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The 20-year-old from Subang Jaya won with a time of 1:09.00 to beat Singapore's Samantha Yeo (1:09.44). — Picture via Twitter/kl2017The 20-year-old from Subang Jaya won with a time of 1:09.00 to beat Singapore's Samantha Yeo (1:09.44). — Picture via Twitter/kl2017KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — National swimmer Phee Jinq En won the gold medal in her favourite 100m breaststroke event, keeping her promise to win the top prize at the National Aquatic Centre today.

Phee also broke the eight-year-old SEA Games record of 1:09.82, which was set by compatriot Siow Yi Ting at 2009 Vientiane Games.

The 20-year-old from Subang Jaya won with a time of 1:09.00 to beat Singapore's Samantha Yeo (1:09.44).

Indonesia's Ananda Treciel V. Evato took the bronze with a time of 1.10.82.

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline