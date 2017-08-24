Jinq En delivers gold as promised, sets new Games record

The 20-year-old from Subang Jaya won with a time of 1:09.00 to beat Singapore's Samantha Yeo (1:09.44). — Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — National swimmer Phee Jinq En won the gold medal in her favourite 100m breaststroke event, keeping her promise to win the top prize at the National Aquatic Centre today.

Phee also broke the eight-year-old SEA Games record of 1:09.82, which was set by compatriot Siow Yi Ting at 2009 Vientiane Games.

Indonesia's Ananda Treciel V. Evato took the bronze with a time of 1.10.82.